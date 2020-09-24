Old Images From Rajasthan Shared Amid Protests Over New Farm Bills

In September 2013, thousands of farmers in Sikar protested against the Vasundhara Raje-led BJP government in Rajasthan to demand farm loan waivers and greater allocation for the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGA). Several news websites covered the protests and some reports can be read here and here.

Evidently, old images from farmers’ protests are being shared as those from the ongoing protests in Punjab and Haryana.