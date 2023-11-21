ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old Image of Mother Holding a Toy In Syria Falsely Shared as One From Gaza

This image dates back to 2016 and shows a woman from Homs, Syria.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old Image of Mother Holding a Toy In Syria Falsely Shared as One From Gaza
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

An image is going viral on the internet claims to show a Palestinian mother retrieving her child's toy from their destroyed house in Gaza.

An archive can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archives of similar posts can be seen here and here.)

What's the truth?: We found out that this image dates back to 2016 and is from Syria.

Also Read

Video From Syria of Journalists 'Condoning' Bombings Shared as One From Gaza

Video From Syria of Journalists 'Condoning' Bombings Shared as One From Gaza
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We performed a reverse image search on the viral image and came across the official website of the Siena International Photo Awards (SIPA).

  • This annual photography competition is held by the non-profit association Art Photo Travel.

  • The same photograph had won the title of “Remarkable Artwork” in 2020 under the category “Documentary & Photojournalism”.

  • The image was clicked by Hassan Ghaedi, and the caption stated that it showed a Syrian mother finding her child's toy car after she returned to a destroyed house in Homs after the conflict.

The image is from Syria and not Gaza.

(Source: SIPA/Screenshot)

  • SIPA's website also mentioned that Ghaedi is a freelance photographer from Iran.

  • Next, we looked for the photographer's social media handles and found his Instagram account.

  • He had shared the same picture on his account on 15 February 2020.

  • The caption stated that it was clicked in Homs, Syria in June 2016.

We have reached out to the photographer to get more context about the viral image, the story will be updated once we receive a response.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Conclusion: An old image from Syria showing a woman retrieving a child's toy from a destroyed house is being falsely shared as from Gaza.

Also Read

No, This Video Does Not Show Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Nephew Being Shot

No, This Video Does Not Show Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu's Nephew Being Shot

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Syria   Fact Check   Israel-Palestine 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×