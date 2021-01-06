Old Image of Unnao Murder Case Viral in Context of Badaun Incident

An image of a woman’s body from a two-year old murder case of a 21-year-old student in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district has been revived in the context of the 50-year-old woman who was brutally raped and murdered in Badaun district, allegedly by a priest and his disciples on Sunday night.

The Station House Officer of Maurawan village, where the murder took place on 24 December 2018, and the victim’s cousin Phoolchandra, confirmed to The Quint that the viral image was of Goldy Yadav. The SHO further stated that she was murdered by her cousin, Satish Kumar, due to a one-sided love affair.