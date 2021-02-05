Old Image of Myanmar’s Aung San Suu Kyi Revived Post Military Coup

On a reverse image search we came across an article ‘Malala tells Aung San Suu Kyi 'world is waiting' for her to act over Rohingya violence,’ on The Guardian, dated 4 September 2017, carrying the image.

The image was credited to news agency AFP/Getty Images.

With a keyword search, we then found the original image on Getty Images. It was taken on 17 August 2017 by photographer Aung Kyaw Htet for AFP.

The image has been captioned, “Myanmar's State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi leaves after attending the funeral service for the National League for Democracy (NLD) party's former chairman Aung Shwe in Yangon.”