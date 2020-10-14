Old Image of a Cop Being Attacked Is From Kanpur, Not West Bengal

A keyword search of these details led us to a Times of India article dated 18 June 2017, which states that three policemen including a sub-inspector were injured and several vehicles were damaged in the incident.

The protests against the teenage girl’s alleged rape at Jagriti hospital turned violent, as police lathi-charged on the mob for dispersal, which in turn resorted to stone-pelting.

The incident was also reported by Aaj Tak, stating that the police had registered more than 200 cases and arrested 36 people for the violence on Barra highway.

Evidently, an old incident from Kanpur has been falsely shared as BJP workers’ attack on police in West Bengal.