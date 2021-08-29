'Sarkari Taliban': Rakesh Tikait on IAS Officer's 'Break Their Skulls' Remark

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Sunday, 29 August, called Karnal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ayush Sinha, who was seen ordering police to "break the skull" of protesting farmers in a video, as the commander of "Sarkari Taliban", and said that he must be posted in Naxal- affected areas.

"Yesterday, an officer ordered (policemen) to hit farmers on their heads. They call us Khalistani. If you would call us Khalistani & Pakistani, we would say 'Sarkari Talibani' have occupied the country. They are 'Sarkari Talibanis'," he said at an event in Nuh district of Haryana, as quoted by news agency ANI.

"The officers who speak about cracking farmers' heads should be posted in Naxal-affected areas. That IAS officer is commander of 'Sarkari Taliban'," he added.