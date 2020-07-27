BJP Leader Shares Old Image From Punjab As Flooding in Delhi

The image is old and is neither from Delhi nor Surat. It’s actually from the Mansa district of Punjab, when it was flooded in 2016.

A reverse image search led us to a tweet by Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer), AAP’s MLA from Barnala Constituency in Punjab. Hayer had tweeted the image on 18 July 2016, stating that it was of a family from Mansa, Punjab, protesting against the “shoddy sewage work by akalis.”