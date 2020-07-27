BJP Leader Shares Old Image From Punjab As Flooding in Delhi
An old image from Mansa, Punjab was falsely shared as a flooded street in Kirari Ward of Delhi.
An image of a family having tea and snacks in the middle of a flooded street has gone viral on social media. The posts claim that the image is from Delhi, due to the recent heavy rains. However, we found out that it's actually an old photo from Mansa district in Punjab.
CLAIM
The viral image was shared by the Twitter handle of Ravinder Gupta (@guptaravinder71), the General Secretary of BJP Delhi and ex-mayor of North Delhi.
The tweet said, "#दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री @ArvindKejriwal जी का दिल से धन्यवाद जिन्होंने #किराड़ी विधानसभा को #लंदन बना दिया। यह देखिए किस प्रकार एक पूरा परिवार #लंदन की गली में बैठकर " गरमा गरम चाय" और बिस्कुट का आनंद ले रहे है #केजरीवाल जी इससे अच्छे दिन मत दिखाना" |
When translated to English, the message reads, “A heartfelt thanks to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal ji who turned the Kirari Assembly into London. See how a whole family is sitting in the London street enjoying “hot hot tea” and biscuits. Kejriwal ji do not show better days than this.”
The tweet was also shared by Manjinder Singh Sirsa (@mssirsa), the national spokesperson of Akali Dal and ex-MLA of Delhi, along with several other social media users.
The image is also being circulated on social media with the claim that it's from the city of Surat.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The image is old and is neither from Delhi nor Surat. It’s actually from the Mansa district of Punjab, when it was flooded in 2016.
A reverse image search led us to a tweet by Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (@meet_hayer), AAP’s MLA from Barnala Constituency in Punjab. Hayer had tweeted the image on 18 July 2016, stating that it was of a family from Mansa, Punjab, protesting against the “shoddy sewage work by akalis.”
A Twitter user had also replied to Hayer’s tweets with a screenshot of a Punjab Kesari report with the same image.
Further search also led us to the original 2016 Facebook post by user, Subhash Sachdeva.
The Quint got in touch with a local reporter from Mansa who corroborated that the incident took place in 2016. The family had reportedly found a new way to protest due to the lack of government response to the annual flooding of their homes during heavy rains.
While the viral image is shared out of context, the social media messages may have been prompted by the recent reports of flooding in the Kirari ward of Delhi.
(With inputs from SM HoaxSlayer)
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.