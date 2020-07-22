Our Home Flooded in Delhi’s Nehru Nagar, Heavy Rain Spoiled Ration
We also have network issues in the area, I am not able to search numbers and contact the authorities for help.
I live in New Delhi’s Nehru Nagar area near Lajpat Nagar and my house has been severely inundated by heavy rains since the morning of 22 July. All my food, vegetables, clothes and other belongings were submerged in water.
The rain started around 12 pm on Wednesday and all the houses in my area are flooded just like mine. There are 14 members in my family, including six children. It is becoming difficult to look after them in this situation.
To add to our woes, we also have network issues in the area. I am not able to use my data pack to search numbers and contact the authorities. The area is so heavily flooded that it’s becoming impossible to walk through the lanes.
‘Using Buckets, Utensils to Throw Out the Water’
We made children sit in front of a public toilet outside our house as there is no place to sit inside.
The situation is the same in every house of the neighbourhood. Right now our priority is to drain out the water from the houses. We are using anything we can get our hands on to throw the water out like buckets, utensils and different containers.
All our things in the house are either submerged or damaged, including the fridge, which is why we are scared to shift it anywhere else lest we get an electric shock. It is not possible to move most of the things.
A wall in front of our house fell down when the water came gushing in, causing a flood-like situation.
Since the past few days, reports of heavy rains flooding localities in Delhi have emerged which have led to waterlogging and traffic in those areas as well. Hearing about it was scary but for it to have happened with us is completely shattering. We’re all still removing water from each crevice in the house.
