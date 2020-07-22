Our Home Flooded in Delhi’s Nehru Nagar, Heavy Rain Spoiled Ration

I live in New Delhi’s Nehru Nagar area near Lajpat Nagar and my house has been severely inundated by heavy rains since the morning of 22 July. All my food, vegetables, clothes and other belongings were submerged in water.

The rain started around 12 pm on Wednesday and all the houses in my area are flooded just like mine. There are 14 members in my family, including six children. It is becoming difficult to look after them in this situation.