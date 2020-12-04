Old Image from Jat Agitation Revived Amid Ongoing Farmers Protests
An old 2017 image of Jat protests has been falsely revived as a recent one amid the ongoing farmers’ protests.
An old image of women protesters on a tractor has been revived as a recent one amid the ongoing farmers’ protest. The image is actually from 2017 when women protesters were on their way to Jassia village amid agitation for Jat reservation in Rohtak.
CLAIM
The photo was shared by several social media users with the caption, “ जब घर से औरतें और बच्चे तक निकल पड़े तो समझ लो संघर्ष कितना मजबूत है।”
(Translation: “When women and children get out of the house, understand how strong the struggle is.”)
All India Joint Secretary of Students’ Federation of India, Dipsita Dhar and Secretary General of Student Wing of Indian National Lokdal, Raman Dhaka shared the images on their Twitter accounts.
Another user who had shared the image on Facebook had over 20,000 likes and 2,500 shares at the time of writing this article.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The image is actually from 2017, and not of the ongoing farmers’ protest as claimed.
A reverse image search led us to an article on Hindustan Times dated 6 February 2017, carrying the image with the caption, “Jat women protesters on way to Jassia village during their agitation for reservation in Rohtak.”
We also found the image on Outlook India with the same caption, credited to news agency PTI.
A keyword search of ‘Jat Women Protesters’ in PTI Archives also led us to the same image.
The Jat community in Haryana had launched a protest in 2017 for job quotas and to demand the release of youths arrested during the Jat agitation in 2016 along with jobs for kin of Jats killed in the agitation. The arson and fury of 2016 protests had left the Jat community in Rohtak divided, The Quint had reported at the time.
While the viral image is old, thousands of women have joined the ongoing farmers’ protest.
The Wire reported that a convoy of at least 10,000 women protesters from across 14 districts of Punjab, led by a woman farmer Harinder Bindu from Bathinda, made its way to Delhi for the protests. Similarly, Hindustan Times reported that women have formed the ‘backbone of the ongoing farmers protest,’ cooking and providing food for all protesters.
Evidently, an old 2017 image of Jat protests has been falsely revived as a recent one amid the ongoing farmers’ protests.
(With inputs from SM Hoax Slayer)
