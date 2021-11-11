Video From Mexico City Shared as Visuals From Chennai Airport

A short video showing a waterlogged airport, shot from a vehicle on the runway has resurfaced on social media platforms, with users claiming that the video shows the Chennai airport.

The claim comes against the backdrop of incessant rain which has led to waterlogging in several areas. Amid the adverse weather conditions, Chennai airport suspended flight arrivals from 1:15 pm to 6 pm on Thursday, 11 November.

However, we found that the video was an old one from Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City. The same video has resurfaced multiple times in the past with different claims.