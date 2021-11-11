Video From Mexico City Shared as Visuals From Chennai Airport
The video is originally from Mexico City's Benito Juarez International Airport and doesn't show visuals from Chennai
A short video showing a waterlogged airport, shot from a vehicle on the runway has resurfaced on social media platforms, with users claiming that the video shows the Chennai airport.
The claim comes against the backdrop of incessant rain which has led to waterlogging in several areas. Amid the adverse weather conditions, Chennai airport suspended flight arrivals from 1:15 pm to 6 pm on Thursday, 11 November.
However, we found that the video was an old one from Benito Juárez International Airport in Mexico City. The same video has resurfaced multiple times in the past with different claims.
CLAIM
Several social media users shared the short video claiming that it showed recent visuals from the airport in Chennai.
India Ahead News also shared the video with the same claim on its verified Twitter account, but later took the tweet down.
More such claims across social media platforms can be seen here, here, here and here.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
The same video had been shared earlier, claiming to show visuals from different flooded airports in India and The Quint had debunked it.
We had found that the video was originally from Mexico's Benito Juarez International Airport (Aeropuerto Internacional de la Cuidad de Mexico) and was shot in 2017.
Media outlet Chilango had reported on the airport's runway being flooded and carried a screengrab from the video.
We also found the full video uploaded by Mexican news organisation Reporté Indigo's verified Twitter account on 31 August, 2017.
As for Chennai, authorities announced on 11 November that the airport suspend arrivals from 1:15 pm until 6 pm due to heavy rains and cross winds, though departures would continue.
Clearly, a video from Mexico and shows Mexico City's airport runway which had flooded in 2017. The video has previously been shared to claim that it showed visuals from different Indian airports after regions experienced heavy rains.
