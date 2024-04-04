False Claims About Arvind Kejriwal’s IIT Kharagpur Admission Go Viral Again!

A social media post has claimed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal did not get admitted to Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur on the basis of merit but via reservation.
This claim has been recurring since 2016.
Is this true?: The claim is false.
In a Right to Information (RTI) response from IIT Kharagpur to one Aishwarya Parashar, Kejriwal did get admission to the institution after cracking the Joint Entrance Examination (IIT-JEE) and his All India Rank (AIR) was 563 in the 1985 to 1989 batch.
Similarly, speaking to ABP Live in 2016, the then IIT Kharagpur Registrar Pradip Pyne commented that Kejriwal got AIR 563 rank and no corporate quota exists in the IIT.
How did we find out?: At first, we undertook a relevant keyword search and came across a news report by the Deccan Herald from 10 July 2016 which stated that Kejriwal did get admission into the college via JEE.
The details were given by IIT-Kharagpur in reply to an RTI made by one Aishwarya Parashar from Lucknow.
The request was initially sent to the office of the Delhi chief minister, who then forwarded it to IIT-Kharagpur.
The Delhi CM's office had stated that they did not possess any records of Kejriwal's educational background.
Similarly, we came across a news report by ABP Live on Facebook from 2016 about this topic. They spoke to then registrar of IIT Kharagpur, Pradip Pyne, who also debunked the claim.
Pyne said that Kejriwal was admitted into the institute after securing AIR 563. He also mentioned that there was no corporate quota to get admission in college.
In 2009, Kejriwal was hounered with the distinguished alumni award by the institute.
We were also unable to find any details about a "corporate quota" in IITs.
In 2016, the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Subramaniam Swamy had attacked Kejriwal about his education qualifications. He hit at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and asked him to 'come clean' about how he got admission in IIT, as reported by The Quint.
Conclusion: The post has falsely claimed that Arvind Kejriwal got admission in IIT Kharagpur via reservation.
