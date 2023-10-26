ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Old, AI-Generated Image of a Child Falsely Shared as One From Gaza

The image could be traced back to February, predating the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas.

Khushi Mehrotra
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
Old, AI-Generated Image of a Child Falsely Shared as One From Gaza
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, an image of an injured child crushed under boulders is being shared as one from Gaza

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

This post had 730.4K views at the time of writing this story.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

What is the truth?: This image dates back to February and was most-likely created using Artificial Intelligence (AI). It does not show a real 'injured child' in Gaza.

Also Read

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image Peddled as Camps Built for Displaced Israelis

Fact-Check: AI-Generated Image Peddled as Camps Built for Displaced Israelis
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out?: With a Google reverse image search on the viral image, we came across an old post from 8 February posted by X user @ana_wbas3.

  • The user had added the flag of Syria in the image's caption.

An archive of the post can be found here

(Source: X/Screenshot) 

  • The user had posted this image along with three other images as a reply to another X user who wrote about relief measures in Syria

  • Further, we ran the image on AI-detector websites that revealed the following, and while Hugging Face said there was 64 percent chance of the image being created using AI, Illuminarty gave it a 1.6 percent probability. 

  • Swipe right to see the results. 

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Here is a preview of the result.</p></div>

    Here is a preview of the result.

    Source: Hugging Face/Screenshot)&nbsp;

  • <div class="paragraphs"><p>Here is a preview of the result.</p></div>

    Here is a preview of the result.

    (Source: Illuminarty/Screenshot)&nbsp;

  • We also took a closer look at the viral image and found abnormalities in the child's features such as the fingers.

  • It's known that while AI is creating incredibly accurate human images, it still struggles with some features like fingers.

Here is a close-up of the abnormality. 

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

Conclusion: Clearly, this image is old from February and was possibly created using AI. Since the image predates the ongoing war, it is not related to the conflict between Israel and Hamas.

Also Read

Image of Atlético de Madrid Fans Waving Palestine Flag Is AI-Generated

Image of Atlético de Madrid Fans Waving Palestine Flag Is AI-Generated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×