Fake Accounts Impersonating New Odisha CM Mohan Majhi Crop up on X

Around the time that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Mohan Charan Majhi was declared the Chief Minister designate of Odisha after its recently concluded polls, several X (formerly Twitter) accounts cropped up with his name.

Majhi, who took oath on 12 June, is Odisha's first chief minister from the BJP.

In this report, we examine some of the accounts that social media users have interacted with, believing them to be Majhi's account. These accounts have also gained followers by impersonating Majhi.