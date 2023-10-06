ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

No, This Video Does Not Show a Real Incident of an Octopus Crushing Car in Qatar

We found that the viral video does not show a real incident and has been created using 3D tools.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
No, This Video Does Not Show a Real Incident of an Octopus Crushing Car in Qatar
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

A video of an octopus climbing on top of a car and eventually crushing its roof is being shared on the internet as a recent incident from Qatar.

What have users said: Those sharing the video have captioned it, "In Qatar from the sea to car park, an Octopus!!!."

  • Some users have shared the video claiming it to be from New York (archive here).

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)

We received a query about the viral video on our WhatsApp tipline, too.

(You can view archives of similar claims can be found here, here, and here.)

What is the truth?: The video does not show a real incident and has been created using different 3D tools.

Also Read

‘Pakistan Murdabad’ Slogans Raised at Pak Cricket Team? No, Video is Edited

‘Pakistan Murdabad’ Slogans Raised at Pak Cricket Team? No, Video is Edited
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

What led us to the truth?: A closer look showed that the car's number plate carried text that said "@ghost3dee", as opposed to a genuine combination of letters and numbers.

The number plate carried a social media handle.

(Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

  • Taking this as a hint, we searched for the handle on Google and came across an Instagram account named 'Alex Z'.

  • The bio mentioned words such as "CG generalist" and carried names of software like Houdini, Max, ZBrush, and Substance.

  • We found the same video uploaded on 25 September.

  • In the caption of the video, the user mentioned hashtags like #simulation and #creatureanimation. The user indicated that the video was rendered on Snaprender Farm.

  • For the unversed, Snaprender Farm is a tool which helps 3D artists a "simple and fast way to get a finished image."

  • We also came across different videos of the octopus that were uploaded on the account. You can view them here and here.

  • Team WebQoof noticed that the user regularly creates such kinds of videos on their account and calls the octopus 'Churro'.

  • We have reached out to the user for more details and the report will be updated if and when a response is received.

Conclusion: It is clear that a simulated video is being shared on the internet with a false claim stating that it shows a real incident of an octopus crushing a car in Qatar.

Also Read

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around New York Floods, Rajasthan Govt & More

WebQoof Recap: Of Misinformation Around New York Floods, Rajasthan Govt & More

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Qatar   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×