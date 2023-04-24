Will He, Won't He? 4 Reasons Why Ajit Pawar Won't Join BJP This Time

Since Ajit Pawar went incommunicado for a day early this month, the political circles are abuzz with the rumours that he may again join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party. The media has been endlessly speculating that the nephew of the Nationalist Congress Party supremo, Sharad Pawar, is secretly trying to strike a deal with the BJP to get the chief minister's post.

Pawar, who is the Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly, himself has fanned these rumours in his jocular and satirical style while speaking to mediapersons.

It was also alleged that he had a clandestine meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, though no one has been able to confirm it. Also, the Enforcement Directorate has curiously dropped the names of Pawar and his wife Sunetra from the charge sheet in the Maharashtra State Cooperative (MSC) Bank money laundering case.

Pawar is an unpredictable politician much like his uncle. Further, he had already attempted a similar (albeit unsuccessful) coup in 2019 to take oath as deputy chief minister under the leadership of Devendra Fadnavis as CM. That's the reason the current rumours have received so much traction. However, here are four reasons why it is hard to believe that the BJP and Ajit dada faction are planning to unseat CM Eknath Shinde.