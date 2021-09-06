No, This is Not Aaj Tak's Bulletin Claiming 'India Will Control Afghanistan'

A photo, which seems to be the bulletin of Hindi news channel Aaj Tak, is being widely shared to claim that the news channel ran a news saying 'After US, India will now control Afghanistan'.

However, we found that the image has been created by a YouTube channel called 'Z to A Technical' which appears to be making videos heavily relying on news content from various channels. A cursory glance at video library of the channel shows that all images of the videos have been created using anchor faces and channel logos.