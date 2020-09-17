No, Shiv Sena Workers Didn’t Assault IDBI Manager in Maharashtra

The Quint’s WebQoof team accessed a video of Malkapur Police Inspector Kailash Nagare who said that a case has been registered against five people on the complaint of branch manger Devidas Ghate.

Speaking to fact-checking website Alt News, IDBI Malkapur branch head Anil Sawle said that the man who was assaulted in the video was the former branch head and the incident took place on 24 August.

“Last month, some men entered the Malkapur bank and caused a nuisance. They wanted their loan to be processed immediately. Despite assurances from the manager, they assaulted him.” he added.

Evidently, the video is being shared with the false claim that Shiv Sena workers attacked IDBI bank manager, when in reality, the assaulters are from Youth Congress.