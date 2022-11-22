Rahul Gandhi's Translator Left Him Mid-Speech? Here's What Happened

A video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is being shared on social media with a claim that the person translating his speech in Gujarati stopped the translation mid-speech because he couldn't understand what Gandhi was saying.

Who has shared this claim?: Several users including ABP News anchor Shobhana Yadav, the official Twitter account of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Madhya Pradesh BJP's social media incharge Abhishek Sharma shared the video taking a dig at Gandhi.

(Several other similar claims can be seen here and here.)