Why the Centre's Provision of Police Powers to BSF Is Likely To Have Fallouts

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), vide its notification dated 11 October 2021, has amended the powers of Border Security Force (BSF) to carry out search, seizure, and arrest in Gujarat, Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam.

In the case of Gujarat, the latest amendment reduces the limit to 50 km from 80 km within which these powers can be exercised inside the Indian territory from the international border, while the limit has been increased in the case of Punjab, West Bengal, and Assam from 15 km to 50 km inside the Indian territory from the international border. The limit remains unchanged in the case of north-eastern states.