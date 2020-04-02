No, PM Modi Is Not Heading an International Task Force on COVID-19

To check the veracity of the viral message, we first went through the Wion news bulletin uploaded on 15 March, which is being circulated to support the claim.

At the beginning of the bulletin, the anchor can be heard saying, “India has emerged as a global leader and will take charge of the task force to tackle coronavirus. India has accomplished the feat of organising a video conference of 8 nations in just 48 hours.”

The anchor, here, was referring to SAARC nations. How did we know that? The fact that she mentioned “8 nations” was a giveaway.

SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) is the regional intergovernmental organisation and geopolitical union of states in South Asia. Its member states are Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, the Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

On 15 March, SAARC nations participated in a video conference to chalk out a strategy to fight coronavirus. The meeting came as PM Modi on 13 March took to Twitter to propose the same. Several news reports covered the same.