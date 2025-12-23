Fact-Check: Did Javed Akhtar Back Nitish Kumar Amid the Hijab Controversy? No!

A video clip of Javed Akhtar is being widely circulated online in which he argues that the practice of women covering their faces is inherently patriarchal, even when described as a matter of personal choice, because such choices are shaped by patriarchal social structures.

What's the claim?: The viral post claims that the clip shows Javed Akhtar seeming to defend Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, endorsing his act of pulling down a woman’s hijab and questioning why women need to cover their faces.

Some context: The claim began circulating after a video from a government event on 15 December showed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar pulling down the hijab of a Muslim woman during an appointment letter distribution ceremony for doctors of alternative medicine in Patna.