No, Image Doesn’t Show Obama, Dr Fauci Visiting Wuhan Lab in 2015

A viral image is being circulated to claim that it is from 2015 and shows the then US President Barack Obama, Dr Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and philanthropist Melinda Gates visiting a laboratory in Wuhan.

However, the image was taken in December 2014 at the campus of National Institutes of Health (NIH) in Bethesda, Maryland. Also, it does not feature Melinda Gates.