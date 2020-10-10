No, Akhilesh Yadav Did Not Say ‘We Don’t Need Ram And Hanuman’ 

Several social media users have falsely attributed a quote to Samajwadi Party’s leader Akhilesh Yadav to claim that he said, “we do not need Ram or Hanuman,” to win the 2022 elections in Uttar Pradesh.

Yadav’s speech during the Hindustan Shikhar Samagam held in February 2020 has been misinterpreted. When asked by the event host if he’d latch on to Krishna, since BJP had Ram and Kejriwal had Hanuman, Yadav had replied, “I will hold on to kaam (work).”