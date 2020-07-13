BJP Destroying Own People in UP: Akhilesh on Vikas Dubey Encounter
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav says if the govt makes Dubey’s records public, it will reveal who he actually had ties with.
Video Editor: Vishal Kumar
Replying to the Bharatiya Janata Party’s allegation that gangster Vikas Dubey had ties with the Samajwadi Party, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said if the government makes Dubey's call records public, it will reveal which politician and police personnel Dubey actually had ties with. He also asked that has the situation become such that the BJP is destroying its own people in Uttar Pradesh.
Yadav addressed the BJP’s allegations, his party’s agenda for the 2022 elections, and spoke about his daughter scoring well in her board examinations, in an exclusive conversation with The Quint’s Editorial Director Sanjay Pugalia.
Why did you tweet, ‘if the car had not overturned, then the government would have’?
“If you take the help of Google satellite then will you be able to trace how Vikas Dubey reached Ujjain? Will you also be able to see which areas were barricaded and which areas were not? Similarly there are several questions around his encounter. Like he was in one car, but another car had overturned. Despite such a mishap, there were no tyre marks on the road. There were no footprints in the direction in which Dubey ran. We can find the answers to all this questions if we can use the help of Google’s satellite to trace the incident and make the information public.”
“The satellite data can tell us how he reached Ujjain and how he was encountered. Disclose his call records for the past year and we will know who was protecting him.”Akhilesh Yadav, President, SP
Did Vikas Dubey have any ties with the Samajwadi Party?
“There can be just one candidate from one ward and from that seat Sudha Yadav (Vikas Dubey’s wife) was the candidate for SP. The truth is that 11 BJP MLAs had ties with Vikas Dubey, and this news is public too. If you make his past year’s call records public then you will know which politicians and which police personnel were protecting him. The police were his informants, so the government needs to be held responsible for that. The BJP has a habit of defaming politicians through social media. The unfortunate part here is that they are coercing his mother to say that he was a member of the SP. He was killed so that the secret doesn’t come out.”
“Encounters do not improve the law and order situation.”Akhilesh Yadav, President, SP
Yadav added that encountering someone cannot improve the law and order situation. He further added that the BJP is destroying their own people in Uttar Pradesh because there is no opposition left - since they are either in jail or are not in the state.
“They have spread hate, and given the police freedom, which is now costing the BJP itself”, he said.
Watch the full interview in the video above.
