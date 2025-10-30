Is This Video of Nitish Kumar Saying Modi Should Be Made CM Again Recent? No!

A clip of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s speech is going viral on X (formerly Twitter), ahead of the Bihar elections.
The claim: In the clip, Nitish Kumar, during an election rally, is heard saying that he wishes that Prime Minister Narendra Modi becomes chief minister again, for the country’s and Bihar’s vikas (development).
The clip making rounds on social media implies that it is from a recent speech.
While he did say that he wished that PM Narendra Modi becomes chief minister again, it was a verbal slip.
The video now surfacing is from his campaign speech made in 2024 during the Lok Sabha elections.
What we found: We ran a reverse image search and found several reports from his 2024 campaign speech in Patna during 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
We also used a relevant keyword search and found a longer version of the same speech where Nitish Kumar was addressing an election campaign in Patna, Bihar, on 26 May 2024.
We went through his speech and found the following:
In an election rally held on 26 May 2024 in Patna, he was talking about the then upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He said he wished that they win all 40 seats in Bihar and more than 400 seats in the Lok Sabha elections.
“Arre, Narendra Modi pradhan mantri toh hain hi… pradhan mantri rahenge hi” (Narendra Modi is already the Prime Minister — he is the Prime Minister and will remain so.)
Conclusion: The viral video being presented as recent is in fact from his 2024 Lok Sabha campaign during his NDA campaign speech. His statement was a verbal slip.
