Nitin Gadkari Did Not Stand and Applaud for PM Modi? No, Claim is Misleading

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) met for a parliamentary meeting in New Delhi. The alliance leaders unanimously chose Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the alliance's leader and the PM of the country.
Following the meeting, social media users claimed that veteran BJP leader and Nitin Gadkari did not stand and cheer for Modi.
The post gathered 364.2K views at the time of writing this story. (More claims can be found here and here.)
Is this true?: No, the claim is misleading.
Gadkari did stand before and after the moment which is shown in the viral clip. Additionally, Modi was greeted multiple times during the NDA meeting and Gadkari stood and applauded for him at those times.
What we found: The NDA parliamentary meeting was streamed live on BJP and Narendra Modi's YouTube channels.
We went through the stream and found the instance which claims that Gadkari "refused" to stand and applaud PM Modi.
Instance 1: At 1:59 minutes, PM Modi can be seen walking to the dais. Here Gadkari is standing with other BJP ministers and clapping for Modi.
Instance 2: At 2:33 minutes, PM Modi bows and folds his hands in front of the Constitution of India. Even here, Gadkari is appreciating the NDA chief.
Instance 3: At 5:01 minutes, there are chants of 'Modi, Modi' in the crowd and Nitin Gadkari can be seen clapping his hands, along with BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar and Piyush Goyal. This is the portion in the viral video too.
Instance 4: Apart from the viral clip, at 58:34 minutes, Gadkari can be seen standing again. This was when NDA leaders and other MPs raised their hands in favour of choosing Modi as their leader.
Instance 5: PM Modi was also garlanded by NDA leaders after their speeches. At 59:00 minutes, Gadkari was seen standing with others.
Conclusion: A small clip from the NDA's recent meet is being shared to falsely claim that Gadkari did not stand and applaud for PM Modi.
