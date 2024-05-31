ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fake News24 Graphic Viral as ‘Satta Bazaar’ Predictions for 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

News24's anchor and executive editor took to X to clarify that the graphic was "fake."

A viral graphic, purportedly shared by Hindi news organisation News24, listing predictions – made by satta bazaars (betting markets) – on who might win the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, has gone viral on social media.

  • The graphic predicts a close contest between the NDA and the INDI Alliance across all markets.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

(Archives of more claims on social media can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it real?: No, News24 has not published this graphic.

  • Additionally, the betting market in Rajasthan's Phalodi, which is said to be the closest predictor to the mood of the voters, has projected a comfortable win for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

How did we find out the truth?: We noticed that the logo in the viral graphic read 'News 2024' as opposed to 'News24'.

The logo in the graphic is not News24's logo.

(Source: X/Altered by The Quint)

  • This indicated that the graphic may not be shared by News24.

  • Next, we went through News24's social media accounts to see whether they had shared this graphic about betting market predictions, but did not find it anywhere.

  • However, we came across an X post by News24's anchor and executive editor Manak Gupta, who called it "fake" and said that their channel had not "done a story of this kind."

What have satta bazaars predicted?: We looked for news reports related to betting markets, and came across several reports which mentioned a comfortable win for the BJP.

  • The BJP would win a clear majority, according to the Phalodi betting market, reported Mint.

  • The Financial Express reported that the INDIA bloc was expected to gain ground in Uttar Pradesh, but the BJP would win by a majority, as per the Phalodi bazaar.

(Note: Swipe to view both reports.)

  • The betting market in Phalodi predicts a majority for the BJP.

    (Source: Mint/Screenshot)

Conclusion: The viral graphic listing predictions by betting markets was not shared by News24.

