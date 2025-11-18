Fact-Check: Does This Video Show a Protest in Bihar After Elections? No!

A video showing a group of students breaking down a gate is being widely circulated on social media as visuals of protests in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) win in the recent Assembly elections.

The Bihar elections concluded on 14 November 2025, with the NDA forming the government again and Nitish Kumar set to serve as chief minister.

What's the claim?: The post claims that protests, similar to those seen in Nepal, are taking place in Bihar after the elections.