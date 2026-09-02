Fact-Check: This 22-Foot-Tall Shaligram Was Not Recently ‘Discovered’ in Nepal

A video showing a massive shaligram, a naturally fossilised ammonite stone, which is considered sacred and is collected from the Kali Gandaki River bed in the Himalayas, is being widely shared on social media after the recent floods in Nepal.

The claim: Among those sharing the claim is Supreme Court Advocate Shashank Shekhar Jha, who shared a photo of the stone with text reading, "Over 17 crore year old Shaligram stone found in Muktinath, Nepal."