Edited Image Viral as Mahayuti Asking Maharashtra Votes for Gujarat's Progress

We found that the image has been edited to add Gujarat in it.

Abhishek Anand
Published
WebQoof
An image of a purported Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) poster is being circulated on social media platforms to claim that it shows the Mahayuti alliance asking for votes in Maharashtra for the progress of Gujarat.

What have users said?: Those sharing the viral image have put it up with a caption in Marathi which loosely translates to, "Vote for BJP grand alliance for progress of Gujarat…"

An archive of the post can be found here.

(Source: X (formerly Twitter)/Screenshot)

This post had gained over 27 thousand views on the platform, at the time of writing this report. Archives of similar claims can be found here and here.

Is this image real? No, it has been edited to add 'Gujarat' and to mislead viewers. The original one showed the alliance for votes for Maharashtra's progress.

A clear formatting error: On taking a closer look at the viral image, it became evident that the word "गुजरातची" (Translation: Gujarat's) had been morphed on to the poster to make the viral claim.

The viral image was evidently edited.

(Source: Viral image/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)

What did the original poster show?: Team WebQoof conducted a reverse image search and found a similar image uploaded on 3 November by an X handle named 'Pravin Bhanushali'.

  • The person identified himself as General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

  • The poster clearly showed the alliance asking for votes for the progress of Maharashtra.

  • It read, "भाजप-महायुती आहे तर गती आहे महाराष्ट्राची प्रगती आहे (Translation - If there is BJP-Mahayuti, there is speed, there is the progress of Maharashtra.)

Conclusion: It is evident that the image has been edited to make the viral claim.

