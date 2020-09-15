False Claims About Navy Officer Thrashed by Sena Workers Crop Up

On 12 September, Shiv Sena workers were arrested by the Mumbai Police for attacking Madan Sharma – a retired Navy officer – for forwarding a cartoon depicting Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Soon after, social media was rife with claims stating that the Navy officer in question is an officer in the Merchant Navy and not the Indian Navy.

We at The Quint found that the claims are absolutely baseless and Madan Sharma has indeed served in the Indian Navy.