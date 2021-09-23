Clipped Video of Navjot Singh Sidhu Shared With a Communal Claim

A video showing Navjot Singh Sidhu with the newly appointed Chief Minister of Punjab Charanjit Singh Channi and others has gone viral where Sidhu can be heard raising slogans of "Naara e Takbeer Allahu Akbar".

The 10-second clip has been shared by several users to claim that the Punjab Congress chief only raised slogans of "Allahu Akbar" [God is (the) greatest].

However, we went through the entire video and saw that Sidhu and other Congress party supporters present at the venue raised several religious slogans such as "Bole So Nihal... Sat Sri Akal", "Jaikara Veer Bajrangi Har-Har Mahadev" and "Naara e Takbeer Allahu Akbar". The slogans were raised while celebrating Channi's appointment as CM of the state.