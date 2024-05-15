ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Fact-Check: False Claims About PM Modi 'Not' Serving Food at Langar Goes Viral

The video from which the viral photo has been screengrabbed shows PM Modi serving a white-coloured food item.

Rujuta Thete
Published
WebQoof
2 min read
story-hero-img
i
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large
Hindi Female

A photo showing Prime Minister Narendra Modi serving food at langar organised at Harimandir Ji Patna Sahib in Patna, Bihar is being shared on social media.

  • Users sharing the photo are claiming that PM Modi is not really serving the food as the plates placed on the floor appear to be empty.

  • The claim also states that this is a 'photo shoot' opportunity for him.

The video from which the viral photo has been screengrabbed shows PM Modi serving a white-coloured food item.

An archive of this post can be seen here.

(Source: X/Screenshot)

(Archived versions of more claims can be seen here, here, and here.)

What;s the truth?: The claim is false. This screenshot was taken from a video which clearly shows PM Modi serving a white-coloured food item like kheer at the langar.

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

How did we find out the truth?: We checked PM Modi's official YouTube channel to see visuals from his visit to the gurdwara in Bihar's Patna.

  • We came across a video shared by his channel on 13 May.

  • At 0:41 timestamp, the part starts playing from where the screenshot has been taken.

  • Moving ahead, the clip clearly shows PM Modi serving a white-coloured food item which looks like kheer in the plates laid out on the floor.

Another clip also clearly shows kheer in the bucket and the spoon carried by him.

The video from which the viral photo has been screengrabbed shows PM Modi serving a white-coloured food item.

Screenshots from video shared by PM Modi.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

The video from which the viral photo has been screengrabbed shows PM Modi serving a white-coloured food item.

Screenshots from video showing PM Modi serving food.

(Source: Altered by The Quint)

0

Conclusion: A false claim about Prime Minister Narendra Modi faking it while serving food at langar is going viral on social media.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818 , or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof

Topics:  Narendra Modi   Fact Check   Webqoof 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×