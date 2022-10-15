'Assumed They'd Unite': In Symbol War, Split Cadre May Bleed Sena Factions More

Speaking to The Quint on the condition of anonymity, a Shinde faction leader said that the situation on the ground for both factions is way more confusing than it is being portrayed. The leader also said that the current split in the party cannot be compared to the previous ones, as Bal Thackeray was still alive then, and the cadre wasn't confused over who to side with.

"In some constituencies I am closely engaged with, you will see that the party office bearers are on our side but cadres are with Uddhav Thackeray. In some constituencies, it may be the other way around," the leader said, adding that "this is a very harmful situation for both sides and it may end up strengthening other parties."

Another Shinde camp MLA, who also did not wish to be named, told The Quint: "I can be dishonest with you and say that cadres will choose us, but it is not that simple. There is a lot of emotional attachment with Balasaheb Thackeray's family and many genuinely see Uddhav Thackeray as his heir. But he is also seen as someone who got misled by his advisors and strayed away from the party's ideology. Both these factors do play on the minds of cadres," the MLA said.

Sanjay Gawande, a former Shiv Sena MLA and an Uddhav loyalist said that while most focus is on the 40 MLAs who switched sides, there are 248 more constituencies where the situation on ground needs to be looked at equally closely.

"Be it office bearers or shakha pramukhs, every constituency has somebody who has occupied party posts for several years consecutively, which means all the others in the race for these posts never got a chance. Now that the factions have been created, and those bearers have switched to Shinde's side, new positions opened up on Uddhav's side to be occupied. So, all those who never got opportunities to hold posts are now being elevated and being officially made office bearers by the Uddhav faction," Gawande said.

Gawande further said that there is no scope for the two factions to unite, as is being hoped by many, considering how splits in the Shiv Sena have panned out in the past.

The aforementioned Shinde faction MLA said that the upcoming Andheri bypoll will make the picture clearer.

"I never wanted the party to get split. I went with what the majority of the party wanted. We hoped Uddhav Thackeray would also come on our side and agree with this arrangement," the MLA said, resonating a sentiment that many in the Shinde faction are believed to have.

"It would be best for everyone if both sides set aside their ego and come together otherwise we will all suffer," the MLA added.