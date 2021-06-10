PM Modi’s Claim on 90% Immunisation Coverage is Misleading

Further, Modi's claim does not even show the whole picture as India has been unsuccessful in reaching the target of 90 percent coverage for routine immunisations for the last four years. To add to this, the NFHS-5, 2019-20 report only covers 22 states and union territories of which only 17 saw more than 70 percent vaccination coverage.

While releasing National Family Health Survey's (NFHS-5) report for the first phase on 12 December 2020, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, "On comparing NFHS-4 and NFHS-5 data, the increase in full immunisation coverage is observed to be expeditious in many states and UTs; in 11 out of the 22 states/UTs, the increase was to the tune of over 10 percentage point and in another 4 states/UTs between 5 to 9 percentage point over the short span of 4 years. This can be attributed to the flagship initiative of Mission Indradhanush launched by the government since 2015."