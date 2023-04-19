Fabricated Screenshot Shared as ‘Nilekani Investing in Crypto Trading Platform'
Nilekani had issued a clarification on his Twitter handle and termed the viral claim as "fake news".
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
A screenshot along with the link of a purported article by The Indian Express is being shared with users claiming that Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani is investing about Rs 892 million in a trading platform.
What led us to the truth?: On clicking on the link in the viral claim, we were redirected to a different article published on the media organisation's website.
Its headline said, "Billionaire tech pioneer Nandan Nilekani takes on Amazon, Walmart in India."
The article mentioned how Nilekani is helping the Indian government build an open technology network which aims to level the playing field for small merchants.
The project would be competing with e-commerce giants such as Amazon and Flipkart in India.
The government intended to create its own e-commerce ecosystem.
On performing a keyword search, we did not find any article about Nilekani investing in crypto trading platform published on The Indian Express.
Nilekani denies on Twitter: Nilekani took to Twitter on 15 February 2022 and clarified that he had not launched a crypto project. He termed the viral claim as "misleading/false information".
Nilekani on cryptocurrency: In December 2021, he said that crypto assets "are worth considering and can be used to bring about more financial inclusion" while attending the Reuters Next Conference.
However, it should be noted that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that virtual digital assets including cryptocurrencies will be taxed at 30 percent in the 2022 Union Budget.
Conclusion: The claim about Infosys co-founder Nandan Nilekani investing about Rs 892 million in a trading platform is false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and webqoof
Topics: Nandan Nilekani Fact Check Webqoof
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.