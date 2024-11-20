Does This Video Show Crowd Gathered for MVA Rally in Mumbai? No, That’s False!

A video of a huge crowd gathered for what appears to be an event is going viral on the internet to claim that it shows recent visuals from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA)'s rally in Mumbai, Maharashtra.
What did the viral post say?: An X (formerly Twitter) premium user shared the video with a caption that said, "Crowd throng MVA rally at BKC in Mumbai | Overview of the meeting recorded by drone."
Is this claim true?: No, the viral clip has no connection to MVA's rally or Maharashtra. It actually shows the trailer launch of the film Pushpa 2: The Rule in Bihar's Patna.
What led us to the truth?: Using the help of Google Lens, we performed a reverse image search and found the same visuals published on an unverified YouTube channel.
It was posted on 18 November with a title that said, "Pushpa 2 Trailer Launch In Patna #Allu Arjun aur #Rashmika Mandanna #pushpa2 #pushpamovie #trailer."
Other sources: Team WebQoof conducted a keyword search on YouTube and found the full version of the trailer event from Patna, Bihar.
The video was live streamed on the official YouTube channel of 'YouWe Media' on 17 November.
At around the 5:16 timestamp, we found the same visuals that were seen in the viral clip.
Comparing visuals: We further compared the keyframes from the viral clip to the visuals available on YouTube and found that both of them are from the same event.
A comparison clearly highlights the similarities.
(Source: YouTube/Screenshot/Altered by The Quint)
News reports on film trailer's launch: As per an NDTV report, the film makers had organised a trailer launch in Patna's Gandhi Maidan. At the event, actors Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna were also present.
The trailer launch saw a massive crowd gathered, where some people climbed on structures to catch a glimpse of the actors.
Conclusion: It is clear that the video is unrelated to Mumbai or MVA's rally.
