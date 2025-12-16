Old, Unrelated Video Shared as Muslims Smiling After Bondi Beach Terror Attack

A video of a Muslim man delivering a speech in front of a crowd is being circulated on social media platforms with users linking it to the recent Bondi beach terror attack in Australia's Sydney.
What did users say?: Those sharing the clip have uploaded it with a caption that said, "The Muslims in Australia are smiling and happy about the Bondi massacre; they even lit fireworks to celebrate. They need to all be deported from every western country."
What's the truth?: The video dates back to October 2023, when the man identified as Sheikh Ibrahim Dadoun had praised the attacks on Israel. This meant that the viral clip was old and predated the recent attack.
How did we find that out?: After we conducted a simple Google Lens search on the keyframes of the viral video, we found the same visuals uploaded on an X handle named 'David Atherton'.
It was shared on 9 October 2023 with a caption saying, "Meanwhile in Sydney an extremist Muslin cleric rabble rouses the crowd. "Smiling & I'm happy, its a day of courage, a day of pride, a day of victory, what we are fighting for". "Allah Akbar, Allah Akbar"!."
This clearly indicated that the visuals predated the recent terror attack at the Bondi beach.
News report: A news report published in the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC News) said that a group had gathered in south-west Sunday and were heard chanting "Palestine will be free" and "occupation is the crime" slogans.
It said that Sheikh Ibrahim Dadoun was heard telling the crowd that the attacks on Israel were an act of resistance.
The report further mentioned that Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that the attacks should be condemned rather than praised.
Sky News, too, had shared a video report containing the visuals seen in the viral clip.
The report was uploaded on 9 October 2023 and was titled, "Muslim preacher who celebrated Hamas invasion spoke at community event alongside Albanese."
Conclusion: It is evident that the video is old and predates the recent Bondi beach terror attack.
