Muslims Rejoicing the Quran Ban Being Lifted in China? Fake Alert!

We broke down the video into several keyframes using the Google Chrome extension InVID and conducted a reverse image search using Yandex on one of the frames.

We found an article by a website called ChurchLeaders dated August 2016. According to the article, the video shows Chinese Christians receiving the Bible for the first time. On conducting Google search with keywords ‘Chinese Christians receive the Bible’ and ‘Bible for the first time China’, we came across another article which had similar details but added that the video goes back to 1980s.

We also came across the video on YouTube, titled ‘Chinese Christians Get Their First Bibles’, where it was uploaded in 2014.