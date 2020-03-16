Muslims Rejoicing the Quran Ban Being Lifted in China? Fake Alert!
CLAIM
A video which shows people rejoicing as they receive books has been doing the rounds on social media with the claim that the government has lifted the Quran ban in China amid the coronavirus outbreak and people are joyful as they can read the holy book.
(An archived version of the post can be viewed here.)
(An archived version of the tweet can be found here.)
Many Facebook users have shared the video with the exact same claim.
WHAT WE FOUND
We broke down the video into several keyframes using the Google Chrome extension InVID and conducted a reverse image search using Yandex on one of the frames.
We found an article by a website called ChurchLeaders dated August 2016. According to the article, the video shows Chinese Christians receiving the Bible for the first time. On conducting Google search with keywords ‘Chinese Christians receive the Bible’ and ‘Bible for the first time China’, we came across another article which had similar details but added that the video goes back to 1980s.
We also came across the video on YouTube, titled ‘Chinese Christians Get Their First Bibles’, where it was uploaded in 2014.
TRUE OR FALSE?
Although The Quint has not been able to independently verify the events in the video, the aforementioned articles make clear the video is old and is now being shared with the false claim that in light of the coronavirus outbreak, the Chinese government has lifted the ban on the Quran.
