Fact-Check: Viral Video Showing Muslim Riots in Sydney is Ten Years Old!

The post is being widely shared on Facebook. The Quint received multiple queries on our WhatsApp tipline.

(Archives of similar posts can be seen here, here, and here.)

Are these claims true?: No. While the video shows Muslims protesting in Sydney, it dates back to September 2012.

The protests took place over a controversial film which reportedly insulted Prophet Mohammad.

The Quint found several news reports about the protests.

Why is the claim misleading?: Since the protests happened around 10 years ago and were covered by several media organisations, the claim along with the video then becomes misleading.