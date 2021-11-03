Multiple Old Images Falsely Linked to Recent Violence in Tripura

Multiple images are being shared on social media with the claim that they show the recent violence that took place in Tripura in October.

Following an attack on Hindu minorities in Bangladesh, several right-wing organisations had taken out rallies in Tripura and had reportedly attacked mosques and properties.

However, we found that all the five photos are old and not related to the violence in Tripura. While some are from Delhi, others are from Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur and Assam's Guwahati. One of them is an old image from Tripura.