Fact-Check: Is MTV India Shutting Down by the End of 2025? No!

How do we know?: We ran a keyword search for 'MTV India' and came across several news reports related to the claim.
However, these articles, such as ones published by Exchange4media, said that the decision was announced for five channels in the UK and that the move would
None of the channel's social media accounts — on Facebook, X, or Instagram — carry any announcement of this kind.
MTV is licensed by JioStar in India, who too, have not shared any information or published a press release about the channel shutting down operations by the end of 2025 in India.
We reached out to JioStar over email, whose representative confirmed to The Quint that, " The news is not true for India."
Conclusion: MTV India is not shutting down its operations by 31 December 2025.
