Fact-Check: Is MTV India Shutting Down by the End of 2025? No!

A JioStar representative confirmed to The Quint that the news is not true for India.

Aishwarya Varma
Published
WebQoof
Social media users widely shared posts claiming that MTV India, an iconic music channel, was set to shut down operations in the country by 31 December 2025.

(Archived versions of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)

Is it true?: While five MTV channels will cease to operate this year in the UK, this information is not true for MTV India.

How do we know?: We ran a keyword search for 'MTV India' and came across several news reports related to the claim.

  • However, these articles, such as ones published by Exchange4media, said that the decision was announced for five channels in the UK and that the move would not affect India.

  • None of the channel's social media accounts — on Facebook, X, or Instagram — carry any announcement of this kind.

  • MTV is licensed by JioStar in India, who too, have not shared any information or published a press release about the channel shutting down operations by the end of 2025 in India.

We reached out to JioStar over email, whose representative confirmed to The Quint that, " The news is not true for India."

Conclusion: MTV India is not shutting down its operations by 31 December 2025.

Topics:  MTV   Webqoof   Fact-Check 

