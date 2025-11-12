Old Video of MS Dhoni Goes Viral With False Claim About Being Arrested in the UK

A clip of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, professional cricketer and former captain of the Indian cricket team, being escorted to a car as fans surround him is being widely circulated on social media with captions suggesting that Dhoni was detained by the UK police.
What's the claim?: The post claims that MS Dhoni has been arrested in the UK.
What's the truth?: The claim is .
The video is from 2022, when MS Dhoni travelled to the UK to watch the ODI between India and England.
There is no report or evidence of his arrest.
What we found: We ran keyframes from the viral video on Google’s reverse image search.
We found the extended version of the video shared by Malayalam news organisation Manorama News, which had published the video on
It was titled, "Dhoni..Dhoni Bhai..'; Fans followed him even in London; Selfie fight|Dhoni (sic)."
This video was posted during Dhoni’s visit to the UK for the India vs England ODI series, confirming that the clip is two years old.
We also conducted a keyword search and found an NDTV Sports article published on 17 July 2022.
The article reported that Dhoni was seen watching the first ODI between India and England, accompanied by Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh.
Dhoni is currently the captain of the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL).
He had retired from International Cricket on 15 August 2020. Under his leadership, India won the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup, the 2011 Cricket World Cup, and the 2013 Champions Trophy.
Conclusion: The viral video of MS Dhoni being escorted amid a crowd in the UK is from July 2022 and has no connection to any arrest.
The claim that Dhoni was arrested by UK police is false.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)