A viral graphic on social media shares a list of items, claiming that Members of Parliament (MPs) in India get the listed items for free, or without having to pay the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on them.
The 'freebies' listed include train tickets, toll-free travel on highways, along with GST exemption on cars, ACs, and airfare.
(Archives of more posts sharing this claim can be seen here, here, and here.)
Is it true?: No, the claim is misleading.
While MPs enjoy toll-free travel, there is a cap on the number of free flight tickets they can avail.
Additionally, no rule explicitly exempts MPs from paying GST on the things they buy.
How did we find out the truth?: We started by looking for details of the benefits given to MPs on the Parliament's official website.
This looked at three separate documents outlining benefits, allowances, salaries, amenities, and pensions for MPs, and can be read in detail here, here, and here.
With respect to air and rail travel, one of the documents detailed the provisions in two situations -- the first being if the member was travelling to attend a session of the Parliament, and the second gave details for travel otherwise.
In the first situation, it noted that the MP would be entitled one ticket per trip, to travel to and from the Parliament, which specified air-conditioned travel in case of trains.
However, it also permits 34 free single journeys to every member anywhere within India, specifying that spouses or partners are also allowed to travel to meet the member upto eight times a year.
It specifies that these trips by anyone other than the member will be counted within the 34 single journeys allotted to the member.
There is no mention of MPs paying GST on airfare, as the tickets are given to them free of cost, making the claim about them being exempt from it misleading.
For trains, the rules don't cap the number of journeys and mention that members are entitled to travel in "first class air-conditioned or executive class in any train," making this part of the claim true.
GST on cars and ACs: None of the documents specifies tax exemptions on cars and ACs purchased for the MPs, nor do they mention these products being given free of cost to members.
This claim about MPs being exempt from GST on ACs and cars is false.
Toll tax: The National Highways Authorities of India (NHAI) had recently shared a post clarifying the persons exempted from paying tolls, which also included MPs travelling across India.
Conclusion: The viral claim is partly misleading, as MPs are not exempt from GST on cars and ACs, and there is a limit on the number of air tickets they can avail.
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