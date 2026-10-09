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GST Council Reforms: Is the Promise of a 'Good and Simple Tax' Within Reach?

Unfortunately, the large populist giveaways last year have dented the GST collections, writes Subash Chandra Garg.

Subhash Chandra Garg
Published
Opinion
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After the 57th Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council met on 8 October 2026, meant to plan and implement collaborative decisions on the administration, policies, and laws governing GST in India, the government press release classified its decision under three broad heads:

  • Process reforms

  • Other major reforms under GST

  • Changes/clarifications in relation to GST rates on goods and services

The process reforms under GST 2.0 were clearly the emphasis and the headline. The GST, under execution since July 2017, was celebrated as a 'Good and Simple Tax'—it was the culmination of the long journey of India’s indirect tax reforms started in mid-1980s. Many of the changes made by the GST Council as process reforms were introduced in 2017 by the same government.

Will the major process and other reforms undertaken by the recent GST Council Meeting make GST the 'Good and Simple Tax'? Are we close to the end of indirect tax structure and systems reforms? Will it make a difference to the falling GST revenues?

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Topics:  GST   Goods and Services Tax   GST Council 

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