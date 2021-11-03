No Electricity Since 1947: Village in UP's Etah to Spend Another Diwali in Dark
Villagers in UP’s Nagla Tuli village complain of having no access to electricity since India’s Independence.
English Script: Mayank Chawla
Video Editor: Ashutosh Bhardwaj, Sandeep Suman
As people across the country start decorating their homes with lights ahead of Diwali, a village in Etah District of Uttar Pradesh remains in darkness with no access to electricity since India’s Independence in 1947.
Villagers in Etah’s Nagla Tuli village complain of having no access to electricity, forcing their children to study under candlelight and travelling at least 2 km to access electricity to charge mobile phones.
An angered Anita Devi questions the intentions of politicians who promise to supply electricity in return for their votes.
“Every time, they promise us electricity and ask for our votes. How will our kids study like this? We are not educated but we don’t want the same future for our children” says Anita Devi, a resident.
ACCESS TO ELECTRICITY AT LEAST 2 KM AWAY
Amid the lack of access to electricity, the future of the children remains in the dark. Ranjana Shakya, another resident of the village, says that children use mobile phones to study and once the mobiles run out of battery, they have to travel at least 2 km to access electricity.
Elders are concerned about the excess travelling and lack of access to electricity and express helplessness for the children.
"Children are not able to study properly. They have to travel a long distance to access electricity."Raja Ram Shakya, Resident
However, the villagers have decided not to cast their votes this time until access to electricity is provided.
OFFICIALS CLAIM TO HAVE ‘FORWARDED’ THE REQUEST
Officials claim to have ‘forwarded’ the villager’s request for the provision of electricity to the concerned authorities. Aftab Alam, the Sub-Divisional Officer, says that access to electricity will be provided on priority.
"We forwarded their proposal when we received their complaint. Once approved, we will provide them with electricity on priority."Aftab Alam, Sub-Divisional Officer
However, residents say that they have been complaining for years but, all in vain.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.