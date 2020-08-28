Fake Screenshot Used to Claim COMEDK UGET Students Tested COVID+

A search with keywords led us to find no such article by News18 or any other media organisation. We also found no credible reports of any such related news either.

Further, we noticed that the headline and whatever portion that could be seen of the article had multiple errors which would not have been allowed in a news report published by News18.

While the headline itself did not make sense grammatically, ‘With’ is capitalised for no reason, ‘qurantined’ is a glaring spelling mistake and spacing is a problem. Moreover, the sentence below the headline does not make sense grammatically, ‘covid 19’ is missing a capital letter and ‘deaths students onfire’ does not fit logically into the sentence.