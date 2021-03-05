Morphed Photo of PM Modi With WB BJYM’s Pamela Goswami Goes Viral

An image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi cycling with West Bengal’s Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha leader, Pamela Goswami, in a rally has gone viral on social media.

This comes after Goswami’s arrest from the Hooghly district on Friday, 19 February, along with a friend, for allegedly possessing 100g of cocaine.

The image, however, is morphed. An image shared by PM Modi on a cycle back in 2017 has been edited onto another image shared by Goswami, of a rally in 2020.