Morphed Images Shared to Claim MHA Has Ordered to Shut Schools

The images were widely shared on Facebook without any caption. The text in one of the viral images read, “अभी - अभी गृह मंत्रालय का चौंकाने वाला फैसला

तुरंत स्कूल कॉलेज बंद करने का आदेश जारी |”

[Translation: The sudden order by the Home Ministry to close school college immediately.]