COVID-19: Morphed Image Used to Claim ‘Wilson’ Gifted to Tom Hanks

According to the article, at a New York Rangers game, Hanks “reunited” with Wilson, the volleyball that he had befriended in film ‘Cast Away,’ released in the year 2000.

“While he was being applauded Wednesday on the Jumbotron at Madison Square Garden, Hanks, 58, was thrown a volleyball with Wilson's red face on it,” ABC News had then reported.

Th official Twitter handle of New York Rangers had tweeted on 5 February 2015 showing Hanks holding the same volleyball as seen in the viral pictures.